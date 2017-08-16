Garth Brooks Will Perform In Indianapolis This Fall
Country music icon Garth Brooks is winding down his latest North American Tour with a stop in Indianapolis. The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, and his wife, fellow hit-maker Trisha Yearwood, will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, October 7th at 7:30 p.m. EST.
This is the first time Brooks has performed in Indianapolis in 21 years.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10 a.m. with a limit of eight tickets per person.
You can only purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices start at $74.98.
To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster – Garth Brooks, or call Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.