Garth Brooks Will Perform In Indianapolis This Fall

Country music icon Garth Brooks is winding down his latest North American Tour with a stop in Indianapolis. The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, and his wife, fellow hit-maker Trisha Yearwood, will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, October 7th at 7:30 p.m. EST.

This is the first time Brooks has performed in Indianapolis in 21 years.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10 a.m. with a limit of eight tickets per person.

You can only purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices start at $74.98.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster – Garth Brooks, or call Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

