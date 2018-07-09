Home Indiana Garth Brooks to Perform at Notre Dame July 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

He’s the Country Music Associations’ ‘entertainer of the year’ and people will have a chance to catch his concert in Indiana.

Garth Brooks is heading to Notre Dame where he’ll become the first artist ever to perform at the school’s iconic football stadium.

Brooks made the announcement with former Notre Dame head football coach Lou Holtz by his side.

Holtz took the Irish to bowl games for nine consecutive seasons, which is still a Notre Dame record Monday.

Brooks says a date hasn’t been set because organizers are waiting on the football team’s scheduled to be finalized.

