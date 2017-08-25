Home Indiana Garth Brooks Adds Fifth Show In Indianapolis At Bankers Life Fieldhouse August 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Tickets are on sale for Garth Brooks’ North American Tour that’s stopping in Indianapolis this fall. The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, and his wife, fellow hit-maker Trisha Yearwood, will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Garth Brooks’ original tour date was October 7th at 7:30 p.m., but he has added four more shows to this tour. Brooks will also perform on Friday, October 6th at 7 p.m., Saturday, October 7th at 3 p.m., and Sunday, October 8th at 7:30 p.m.

This is the first time Brooks has performed in Indianapolis in 21 years. You can only buy tickets through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices start at $74.98. There’s a limit of eight tickets per order.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster – Garth Brooks, or call Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

