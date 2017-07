Home Indiana Garrett Smithley Set to Speak at Vincennes University July 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Vincennes University will play host to a special guess from world of racing Tuesday.

Nascar driver Garrett Smithley will speak at VU’s Advanced Manufacturing Technician Academy from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The 25-yaer-old Nascar rookie’s cousin attended a similar academy and will talk about what a difference it made in his cousin’s life.

The AMT Academy runs through July 21, attracting participants from nine states.

