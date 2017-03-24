Gardner Signs Extension to Stay with Evansville Otters

The Evansville Otters have signed outfielder Jeff Gardner to a contract extension. Gardner, who is a Louisville, Kentucky native, joined the Otters midway through the 2016 season after spending time in the Washington Nationals’ organization.

Gardner played at the University of Louisville and was named to the 2014 Louisville Slugger and NCBWA All-America second teams after his senior season in which he hit .313 with nine home runs and 68 RBIs.

He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft by the Nationals and split time between Auburn and Hagerstown from 2014 to 2016.

In 45 games with Evansville last season, Gardner hit .242 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

The Otters made another move, signing Rochester Hills, Michigan native Tom Constand. Constand, a left-handed pitcher, played at Western Illinois University from 2012 to 2015. He appeared in 16 games for the Leathernecks during his senior season.

Comments

comments