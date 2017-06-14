Did you know that Gangnam Korean BBQ has soups?

I don’t think I’ve ever looked at the menu…

We sampled three of their best sellers, and now I’m adding soup to my sushi order.



There are two Gangnam Korean BBQ’s, so if you’re in Owensboro you can try this deliciousness too!

The authentic Korean dining experience includes banchans, and at Gangnam Korean BBQ? They are UNLIMITED.

*Spoiler Alert*

Their Kimchi is FIRE! I highly recommend you try it.

And, guess what?

Joe and I are headed to Korea in August to bring you looks at food, History, Entertainment, etc.

How cool is that?!

