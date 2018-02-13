Gallup Announces 2017 State of Well-Being Rankings

The Tri-State isn’t very well represented on Gallup’s latest state of well-being rankings. Within the report, it ranks Illinois 37th, Indiana 47th, and Kentucky is 49th. Virginia ranks the worst of the 50 states.

Virginia has held that position for the last nine years.

South Dakota earned the highest ranking with a well-being score of 64.1 out of 100 possible points. Vermont ranked second, sharing a score of 64.1 with South Dakota. Hawaii ranked third with a score of 63.4.

