Gallons Of Used Cooking Grease Found In Evansville Stream July 31st, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

Officials are discussing the future of Sheridan Park after used grease was found in the water earlier this month. The Mayor’s Office, Engineer’s Office, and Law Enforcement joined together to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Branson Bennett was one of the neighbors who reported the oil after he found it next to his home. Bennett says there was an orange film covering the creek which he later found out was used cooking grease.

“Something can happen anywhere, anytime. But the environmental and the cleanup issues are complex,” says Bennett. “It’s not a burglary is somewhat simpler, so to have them rob the environment by dumping this is what we all work together to stop.”

Neighbors say although the oil and grease are being dumped now, this could have long-term effects for those living in the community.

Officials say they don’t know where the grease was originally dumped, but whoever did it could be facing a hefty fine.

“It’s against city code to dump anything other than water into our storm systems,” says Karan Barnhill, Evansville Storm Water Coordinator. “There are fines that we can issue, but the biggest problem is that it cost the City of Evansville a very large amount of money to do the cleanup.”

The city engineer says anyone who has cooking grease or oil should dispose of it properly.

“When it comes to just general home use, small quantities like that it’s okay to put it in a container and let it solidify and dispose of it in your general trash,” says Brent Schmitt, Evansville City engineer. “However, when it comes to a commercial standpoint, there are people and all they do is grease disposal and I would recommend they call them and get their assistance.”

Authorities say the people responsible for this could end up paying a fine of nearly $20,000. Anyone who saw a large truck at a storm inlet on or around the week of July 4th is asked to contact the city’s Engineer’s Office.

