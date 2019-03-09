Gallatin County Coroner Determines Cause of Death for Woman’s Body Found

Officials have determined the cause of death of a woman found in rural Gallatin county.

The County Coroner says Brooke Naylor died from hypothermia brought on by exposure to cold temperatures.

Toxicology reports are still pending.

Police say a member of a search team found Naylor’s body Friday South of Pot Hole Lane.

She was reportedly last seen march 3rd. Her car was found on El Dorado Ridgway Blacktop, between Illinois Route 142 and Route one.

ISP and the family want to thank all of the volunteers during the search for Brooke Naylor.

The investigation is on going.

