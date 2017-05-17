Home Illinois Gallatin Co. Sex Offender Sentenced for Failure to Report Change of Address May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

A Gallatin County sex offender accused of not reporting his change of address has pleaded guilty. 45-year-old Jackie Ray Endicott pleaded guilty to one count of Failure to Report Sex Offender Change of Address.

Authorities say he admitted to the allegations filed on May 1, 2017 that he did not register his move to Eldorado, Illinois. In 2005, a judge found Endicott guilty for the same charge in Saline County.

Endicott will spend three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with mandatory supervision release or parole for two years.

The investigation began when Illinois State Police, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Shawneetown Police Department conducted compliance checks on sex offenders living in Gallatin County.

