Coach Dies of Possible Heart Attack February 22nd, 2017

The coach of the Gallatin County High School County girls basketball team has passed away.

Robert “Radar” Patton previously coached the boys team as well, along with little league baseball.

According to the Saline County 911 director, he died early Wednesday morning at his home of a possible heart attack.

Patton was also the retired police chief of Shawneetown.

