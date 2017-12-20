Home Indiana Gag Order Granted In Rathgeber Murder Case December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A gag order is granted in a Warrick County murder case. In November, the attorney representing Isaiah Hagan filed a motion for a gag order.

Hagan is accused in the shooting death of USI nursing student, Halee Rathgeber. Her body was found near the Alcoa Soccer complex in April. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

On December 19th, a gag order was issued, prohibiting attorney’s from publicly speaking on the case.

The defense’s motion for change of venue is still being considered.

Prosecutor’s are seeking life without the chance of parole. Hagan’s trial is set to begin in January.

