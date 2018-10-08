Gabriel Iglesias to Perform in Evansville

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be bringing his “One Show Fits All” World Tour to Evansville this January.

The tour launched in January 2018 with a sold out show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In addition to being one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 380,000,000 views and has over 14 million fans across social media.

Iglesias will perform at the Old National Events Plaza on January 24th at 8:00PM

Tickets for the show go on pre-sale on October 11th from 10:00AM to 10:00PM. General tickets will go on sale October 12th begging at 10:00AM.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

