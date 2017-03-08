Gabe’s Store Coming to Evansville

A new clothing and home discount store is making its way to Evansville. Gabe’s, a discount clothing, toys, electronics, and home store, will hold a ribbon cutting event Saturday, March 18th. Gabe’s will be moving into the former JCPenney Home Store at 1420 North Green River Road.

The ribbon cutting event is at 8 a.m. and the first 200 customers will get a free t-shirt. Team members will also draw a gift card for one lucky raffle winner every 15 minutes until 12 p.m. then each hour 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This grand opening marks Indiana’s first Gabe’s location. Gabe’s operates 66 stores across 12 states. It is also opening a new store in Pottstown, Pennsylvania on March 18th.

For more information, visit Gabe’s.

