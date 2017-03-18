Gabe’s Celebrates Grand Opening

A new discount home good and apparel store opens on Evansville’s east side. Gabe’s is celebrating it’s grand-opening giving away gift cards to shoppers this weekend.

Store managers say Gabe’s is best known for selling designer and name brand items at discounted prices.

The store carries a little bit of everything from clothing, to home-décor, to designer handbags. Gabe’s operates more than 60 locations in 10 states.

The new store in Evansville is the first Gabe’s to open in Indiana. Becky Knight says, “Very proud of that yes.

Debbie Cartnal says, “As a company we are expanding, we want to bring our store to markets, and in Indiana, they chose Evansville.”

The store re-opens Sunday morning at 10A.M. Managers say gift-card giveaways will happen all day.

