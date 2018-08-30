Wine bars are popping up all over, promising a laid back vibe to go with your glass.

But we’re uncovering a new one that is breaking all the rules, and building their own trend.

Welcome to the future of the wine bar.

“Sip” in Owensboro is more than a wine bar, it’s an experience!

Get your Sip card, load it, then pick your wine.

You can get a glass, a half glass, or just a taste so you can stave off buyer’s remorse if it’s not to your liking.

Think about it, it’s the perfect place for a girls’ night out, guys’ night (yeah, they’ve had several of those), or date night.

Hello, my love.





Ooh, thank you, and cheers!

Not a big wine person?

They’ve got a great craft brew selection, and amazing bourbons, from Makers Mark to Weller.

This ain’t your mama’s wine bar.

Did I mention they have wine slushies?

The slushies have been really fun to add to our repertoire this Summer. They’re just really refreshing, and we started it because we’ve traveled and had Frose’s around the country, and we wanted to bring it to Owensboro. As it became more popular, we started changing flavors, and so every couple of weeks we switch out different flavors.

You never know what you’re gonna get here.

The community has been so excited because we’re the only place around here that has them.

GRETCHIN: Want some cheese with that wine?

Kevin: Yes, please.

GRETCHIN: If you said, “yes,” good thing, they have cheese boards and things like spinach dip and hummus!

There’s always something going on at Sip: live music, Sips and Succulents (it’s a DIY art thing), paint and sip, and pop up shops.

Plus, I love all the random and hilarious games you can play.

Sip in Owensboro…because sometimes, you just need a sip…or a bottle…can we get a bottle?

Kevin: I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Find Sip at 3830 Hwy 54, #201, it’s in a shopping center, so you don’t really see it from the road.

I love that you can spend your entire card, even if you just have thirty six cents left on it, or you can keep it, bring it back, and refill it.

