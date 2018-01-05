Future of Washington Square in Evansville?

Despite Sears closing in April, Hahn Kiefer Real Estate says it’s providing new opportunities for the nearly 3-acre space.

The property sits on prime territory says President of Hahn Kiefer Real Estate, near busy streets (Washington and Green River Road), restaurants, grocers, and residences.

That’s why Hahn Kiefer says it’s talking to prospective businesses to occupy the space, or back fill for Sears.

Many wonder how the mall will survive.

“We are sorry to see them go,” says Hahn Kiefer president Joe Kiefer, “But, we think there are going to be opportunities here.”

The remaining stores, restaurants, and mall walkers- all hope for new beginnings for Indiana’s first mall.

“There is a lot of people walking the mall. You can come at any part of the day and you wont get in anybody’s way.”

Butch Turner drives from Boonville, IN to walk Washington Square because it’s practically deserted…. expect for a few loyal customers.

“Most of our traffic is not impulse shoppers,” says Just Cookies owner Vicki Barnes. “They are loyal customers. We have been here since 1987.”

Staff at restaurants like Just Cookies and Noble Roman’s say the Sears closing won’t affect them much.

They hope the soon-to-be vacant space brings new beginnings.

“They have some great plans the new owners from what i have been told and i know this is probably going to impact that a little bit but if they go forward with what they said they were going to do, they said this mall would be booming,” says Vicki Barnes.

“They are remodeling so… and then they wouldn’t waste money putting a new marquee sign up, so that is kind of a plus for all of us.”

President of Hahn Kiefer Real Estate says the Sears closing won’t be a death knell – but rather a different feel for the old mall.

“We just put up a new pylon sign. We re-did the parking lot lighting so it has all new led lighting, we’ve already done that. So now we are just waiting on some warm weather to re-do the landscaping in the parking lot.”

That’s just a few of the ideas for the space that are in the works.

“It could be that next year we raise or demolish south end cap, could be we may even raise the north end cap. We dont know yet, but what we do know is that having Sears make this announcement opens up opportunities.”

As of now, there are no specific details for Washington Square revamp.

