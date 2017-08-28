Home Illinois Future of the Village of Burnt Prairie is Uncertain August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

The future of the Village of Burnt Prairie is uncertain. Our media partner WFIW reports, the Village President Carroll Dozier plans to retire by the end of 2017, along with other open positions in the Village.

There are at least three board positions that may need to be filled, including Clerk, Treasurer, and Trustee.

Unless interested residents fill those positions, the Village could be forced to unincorporate.

If the Village dissolves, all of the Village’s functions would have to be done by other governmental entities or private companies.

Anyone interested in serving on the Burnt Prairie Village Board, there is a meeting on Tuesday, September 5th at 6:30 p.m.

Comments

comments