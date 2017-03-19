Tin Man to Close Tasting Room

Tin Man Brewing Company has announced it will cease operations of its Evansville tasting room.

The company released a statement saying it will focus on brewery production. Customers of the Tin Man Tasting room say they had limited menu options Sunday as rumors swirled the restaurant and bar were closing. Those who dined before 5pm Sunday were the last to do so as the restaurant will not reopen. All growler fill, food service and beverage service will end immediately.

In a statement the company says, “Sometimes, as a business owner you hold out longer than you should because you believe things will ‘turn around.'”

The statement goes on to say the brewery has suffered because the restaurant and pub dynamic was not working.

The statement also says, “We love craft beer and always will.”

