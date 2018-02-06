Future Looks Bright For Downtown DoubleTree Hotel

Evansville leaders say the future of the downtown DoubleTree Hotel is looking bright. Officials shared an overview of the hotel’s first year in business during today’s Evansville Redevelopment Commision meeting.

The General Manager says the hotel exceeded occupancy projections in 2017, and it’s on track to exceed projections in 2018.

There are also a few improvements coming this year, including revamping the hotel restaurant, along with several big events that promise to bring business downtown.

Harold Mirambell, Dowtown DoubleTree Hotel General Manager, said, “The Ohio Valley Conference is our next biggest event that we’re really excited about. They will be here at the end of the month, and the beginning of March. And then of course the Indiana GOP convention. That’s going to be hosted here in June, so we’re very excited about those two.”

Officials also say there will be a Starbucks on the back corner of the hotel at 6th and Walnut Street coming in April.

Comments

comments