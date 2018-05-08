The Future of Henderson Power is Undecided

It was a long presentation, nearly an hour, but the general manager of Henderson Municipal Power and Light managed to explain how power markets work and what the future of power in Henderson may look like.

It all hinges around the 50-year old Big Rivers Electric Power Plant II. To comply with EPA standards the aging facility would need upgrades that would cost anywhere from 50-70 million dollars, all of this by 2023. It’s the decision to make those changes or build something else entirely that the commissioners are chewing on.

The power market is ever changing, and that plays a big factor into this. During his presentation, the general manager of Henderson Municipal Power and Light pointed to factors like changing EPA standards, a changing power structure as reasons for why they may need to move away from Station II.

One of the options that caught the eye of Mayor Steve Austin was a plan that mixes both market buying and peakers.

Mayor Austin says he and his fellow commissioners are not taking this decision lightly. Henderson has the lowest power rates in Kentucky, and Mayor Austin says he would like to keep them that way for the future.

Comments

comments