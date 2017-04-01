Future Of The Bedford Home

The Evansville Land Bank has plans to knock down the vacant home where Aleah Beckerle’s remains were found. After three missed property tax payments the house went up for sale at a county tax sale. The property was not bought so the deed will be transferred to the Land Bank in either August or September of this year.

In the meantime attitudes are changing on South Bedford Avenue. Neighbors say that this event has led them to fear for their children’s safety. The residents of South Bedford Avenue say that there are 7 vacant homes on the block: and they would like something to be done about them.

