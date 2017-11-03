Home Indiana Evansville Furry Friends Will Have A Chance To Get Pictures With Santa November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Say cheese, or maybe bacon is more appropriate for these guys. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is offering pet pictures with Santa at the Washington Square Mall. This has been a holiday tradition for 32 years.

Pictures are $25, but that money is going toward a good cause.

If you want to get your pet in front of the camera with Santa Claus, you can do it this weekend.

The event started Friday, November 3rd and runs through Sunday, November 5th.

Organizers say Sunday is the busiest day, so if you want to avoid the lines you should head over on Friday or Saturday.

