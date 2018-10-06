Home Indiana Evansville Furry Friends Ride Down Franklin St. During Fall Festival Pet Parade October 6th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

People weren’t the only ones marching down Franklin Street for The Fall Festival Parade.

Pets made their official debut this afternoon during the Pet Parade, which is part of the many Fall Festival activities. Folks of all ages lined up to watch pets accompanied by their owners walk down West Franklin Street. Children dressed up in costumes and brought their furry friend along for the parade. Costumes were judged by category, and eight participants and their pets were recognized on the West Side Nut Club stage.

People from all over got a chance to see a variety of animals. Andrew and Justin, who attended the Pet Parade explained which pets they enjoyed watching, “I would like to say…the doggies! Yea, the doggies are cool and cute! and Kitty cats.”

All eight winners were invited to participate in The Fall Festival main parade.

Comments

comments