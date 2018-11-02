44News | Evansville, IN

Furry Friends Can Pose With St. Nicholas This Weekend

November 2nd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting its 33rd annual Pet Pictures with Santa at Washington Square Mall in Evansville.

The event takes place Sunday, November 4th from noon until 4 p.m. For $25 you’ll get two digital images which are perfect for anyone looking for a cute or maybe funny photo for Christmas or Hanukkah cards.

Kids, adults and all species of domestic pets are welcome.

All proceeds benefit the homeless animals of the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Officials are say all dogs must be leashed, and cats or other pets must be in carriers or leashed until the time of your photo.

