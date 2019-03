If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, PAAWS has plenty of furry friends looking for forever homes.

Phoenix is a 7 month old Terrier Mix. She’s great with kids, and loves to play.

This is truly a second chance at life for Phoenix. She was rescued from Animal Control, and was next in line to be euthanized.

A PAAWS adoptable pet will be featured every Friday on 44News at Noon.

