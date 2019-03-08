Furry Friend Friday: Adopt Raina

If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, PAAWS has plenty of furry friends looking for forever homes.

Raina is a 3 1/2-month-old female kitten. She was born with a neurological disorder called cerebellar hypoplasia. It’s not a disease, just a neurological problem. It doesn’t affect her life span, but she will need a special home. This disorder affects her balance, so she falls and wobbles, but she is a real lover.

Click here for more adoption information on the PAAWS website.

A PAAWS adoptable pet will be featured every Friday on 44News at Noon.

