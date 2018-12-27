Furniture Store Donates Mattresses to Firefighters

Out with the old and in with the new. The mattresses at Evansville Fire Department Station 17 were replaced for the first time in ten years, all thanks to Art Van Furniture in Evansville and a deal with Serta Mattress.

“We worked with a really good deal with them that they could help supply the mattresses for this firehouse and over the course of the next couple of years we want to supply mattresses for all the firehouses here in Evansville,” says Barry Glastetter general manager of Art Van Furniture in Evansville.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says he’s thankful for this donation, especially because sleep deprivation is something the crews deal with on a daily basis.

“Firefighters work a 24-hour shift. Seven in the morning until seven the next morning. There may be some days where they do get sleep and then some days where they don’t. So sleep is a very vital part of the day. If they are able to catch a nap, then these mattresses will help them get good quality sleep for those few moments that they can,” says Chief Connelly.

Art Van Furniture employees say they enjoy filling a need in the community. They still say they plan on replacing more than 200 mattresses at Evansville Fire Stations as part of the “Art Van Puresleep Initiative.”

“It’s always a good feeling to be able to help anywhere in the community, but when we can help our first responders and our fire department. You know, they provide such a vital role for the community,” says Glastetter.

Not only will the new mattresses benefit a firefighter’s cognitive abilities, but it will also improve their overall health.

“There’s a lot of studies out that show sleep deprivation causes health risks to firefighters from cardiac events to mental health and wellness,” says Chief Connelly.

Comments

comments