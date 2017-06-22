Home Indiana Evansville Fur Babies Arrive at River Kitty Cat Cafe in Evansville June 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The first few fur babies have arrived and are getting used to their new digs at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. The new cat cafe in downtown Evansville will be opening sometime in mid-July.

The cats had orientation, finding out where their litter boxes will be, along with food and water. These feline friends will have their own area within the cafe, but have a cat hole to crawl through whenever they feel like hanging out with customers.

The cafe is a business, but it’s a business with a good cause.

Co-owner Nancy Drake said, “The cafe business is to support this business and this business is about finding forever homes for these fur babies. So we have partnered with the Vanderburgh Humane Society and at any given time we will have between 10 and 15 cats here just enjoying their time here, but also looking for a forever home.”

Cat cafes originate in Japan. The idea is to have a cup of coffee while being entertained by the cats.

The cats are free to roam throughout the room, and they often get a little crazy with their cat play.

Owners of the cafe say it will cost $7 to spend an hour in the cat room, and you can get a cup of coffee anytime.

