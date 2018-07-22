Funkhouser Wins American Legion Regional Title

It has been a little while since Funkhouser booked a trip to the state tournament.

However, several first-time senior players have banded together to give American Legion Post 8 a chance to hoist the region trophy.

Funk led for most of the game thanks to a solid performance on the mound from Reitz senior Cameron Frey.

He tossed six innings of two-run ball and teammate Nolan Cook closed out the game for a 6-4 victory.

Next up is the state championship tournament Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT when the team battles Floyds Knobs in Kokomo, Ind.

Comments

comments