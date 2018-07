The last time Funkhouser made the Indiana American Legion State Tournament was in 1991, but now the team has returned for another chance at the trophy.

Funk advanced by defeating Princeton Post 25 in the regional championship game 6-4.

Next up is the first matchup of the state tournament Friday at 3:30 p.m., when the team battles Floyds Knobs in Kokomo, Ind.

Follow 44News for updates throughout the weekend.

Comments

comments