Funkhouser Baseball Keeps Legion Tradition Strong

July 8th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Reitz, Sports

American Legion baseball has been around since 1925.

However, with travel ball on the rise, the commitment to the tradition is not as strong as it used to be.

Funkhouser Legion Baseball Post 8 in Evansville is doing its best to buck the trend.

While some of the top players of the region have elected to skip out on Legion baseball, the Reitz and Mater Dei players on Funkhouser are all-in for being better players and better people off the diamond.

The team’s loose and fun atmosphere is helping the players learn the importance of confidence in baseball.

