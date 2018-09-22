Home Indiana Evansville “Funk In The City” Brings People Out Of The House On A Rainy Day September 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The rain and soggy conditions did not stop people from coming out to shop and walk around.

“Funk In The City” hosted their 16th annual art festival this afternoon and all the tents were up. People of all ages were decked out in raincoats and rain-boots dodging the rain drops making the best of the wet weather.

The festival provides a way for artists and musicians to showcase their talents to the general public.

The Funk In The City President, Ashley Vezzoso explains, “It’s the 16th annual Fall Funk In The City, we’ve done it in the spring for seven years, so it’s a good time. It’s all local art, so it’s local regional, they are anywhere from crow-shed items to jewelry, to wood work to ceramics to actual art.”

“Funk In The City” turned into “Funk In The Dark” this evening at Bokeh Lounge. Local bands will be playing through the night.

