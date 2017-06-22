Home Illinois Funeral Set for Tri-State Soldier Found Dead near Ft. Hood June 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

A funeral is set for a soldier from Wayne County, Illinois who was found dead near Ft. Hood last week. According to our media partner WFIW, Private First Class Devon James Tucker, of Wayne City, was found dead on Friday, June 16th at his residence in Copperas Cove.

His death is under investigation by the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Pfc. Tucker recently completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan as part of America’s Operation Enduring Freedom.

There will be a funeral at the Orchardville Church on Saturday, June 24th at 1 p.m.

Several American flags will be on display at the church for Pfc. Tucker’s funeral.

