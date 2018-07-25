Home Kentucky Funeral Services and Visitation Set for Ohio County Fire Victims July 25th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

Funeral arrangements are set for the three children who died in a house fire in Ohio County earlier this month.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. July 6, inside the Henry family’s home on Highway 54 near Fordsville.

Firefighters found their 2-year-old daughter, Ivy, dead inside. Their 4-year-old son John Ross died a few days later at the hospital and their 7-year-old daughter Ireland died this past weekend.

The parents are having a homegoing service for the children Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Owensboro. Visitation starts at 10 a.m.

The Whitesville Fire Department is also asking people to line the sidewalks following the funeral, in a show of support for the family. Click here for details:

Click here to visit the family’s GoFundMe Page:

