Funeral Services Set for World War II Soldier

The remains of a Perry County soldier who lost his life in World War II have returned home. On Thursday, PFC Clifford Mills’s remains were returned to his hometown in Tell City.

Mills will be laid to rest with full military honors in Troy’s Cemetery Saturday following an 11 a.m. funeral at the Schergens Center. Mills was 29 years old when enemy fire downed his glider over a Nazi-occupied Germany. He was an honor guard from the 319th Glider Field Artillery Battalion.

Using DNA and dental records, Mills was identified and found in the Henri Chapelle Cemetery in Belgium where he was buried for many years.

He was one of more than 8,290 listed on the Walls of the Missing at Margraten American Cemetary in Margraten, the Netherlands.

Visitation for Mills is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. at the Schergens Center. He will be buried next to his wife, the former Ethel Siskel.

