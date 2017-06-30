Home Indiana Evansville Funeral Services Set for Woman who Died in House Explosion June 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A funeral service will be held this weekend for one of the women who died in an Evansville house explosion. 63-year-old Sharon Faye (Robbins) Mand died alongside Kathy Woolems when a home on Hercules Avenue exploded early Tuesday morning. Three others were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis and Louisville.

Sharon was born in Evansville and went to Reitz High School. She worked at Deaconess Hospital and Whirlpool.

On Saturday, July 1st there will be a celebration of Sharon’s life at Browning Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Her burial will follow at Tupman Cemetery.

Friends will be able to visit from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Contributions can be made to the family to help with expenses.

Condolences can be made at Browning Funeral Home.

