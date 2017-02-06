Home Illinois Funeral Services Set For Teacher Killed In Accident February 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

Funeral services have been set for an Oakland City University teacher who was killed in a car accident last Thursday evening in Gibson County. Dr. Claudine Delhomme-Cutchin’s visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 7th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Short Funeral Home in Mt. Carmel, Illinois.

Oakland City University will be closed Tuesday for Dr. Cutchin’s funeral services and visitation. Noon Classes are canceled Wednesday, February 8th for a memorial service oncampus at 11 a.m. in the Johnson Center at OCU.

Dr. Cutchin was born June 1, 1960 in Aubervilliers Paris, France. She married Jeffrey Barton Cutchin Jan. 4, 1986. Claudine received her Ph.D. in history at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She had a master’s degree in foreign languages from Universite De Caen, and master’s degree in history from SIU. Dr. Cutchin was a 23-year OCU faculty member and a full-time professor and Dean of Arts and Sciences.

The funeral service will begin after visitation, at 12 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Mt. Carmel, Illinois.

Contributions can be made to Oakland City University Social Science Memorial Claudine and Adelaine Scholarship grant, 138 N. Lucretia Street, Oakland City, IN 47760, and/or Wabash County Shelter Buddies, 11336 N. 1500 Blvd., Mt. Carmel, IL 62863. Condolences can be made online at Short-Cunningham Funeral Home.

Comments

comments