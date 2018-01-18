Home Kentucky Funeral Services Set for Owensboro Girl who Died from Flu January 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Funeral services are set for the Owensboro girl who died from the flu. Brookelynne Kyarra Shannon died on January 15th at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Her family says around Christmas time she became sick with the flu.

Brookelynne was born on August 3, 2004 in Owensboro. She was an eighth grader at Burns Middle School and planned on attending Owensboro High School next year.

Brookelynne was a membe of the National Jr. Honor Society, FCA, and played Volleyball at Apollo High School and basketball at Burns Middle School.

Services are set for January 19th at Glenn Funeral Home and Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 18th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

A dinner and celebration will be held at Pleasant Valley Community Church on January 19th at 5 p.m.

Condolences can be made at Glenn Funeral Home.

