Funeral Services Set For Mari Hulman George

Funeral services are set for Indianapolis Motor Speedway Chairman Emeritus Mari Hulman George. They will take place in Terre Haute Wednesday and Thursday. She passed away Saturday in Indianapolis at the age of 83.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 7th from noon until 8 p.m. with a scripture service to take place at 7:30 p.m. At the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute.

Another visitation is scheduled on Thursday from 10 a.m. till noon at St. Benedict Church, in Terre Haute.

The family plans a private burial in Calvary Cemetery.

