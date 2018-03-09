Home Indiana Evansville Funeral Services Set For Evansville Man Shot In Head March 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The funeral is set for the Evansville man who was shot in the head earlier this week. Nicholas Belcher, 20, died on March 7th after police say Caleb Singer, 19, shot him in the head.

Nicholas was born on April 24, 1997 to Nicholas Belcher and Michelle Nixon-Beshears. He’s a graduate of North High School and the Early College Program through Ivy Tech.

Nicholas loved music, video games, UK Basketball, and the Dallas Cowboys. He’s survived by his parents, sisters, brother, and grandparents.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gauge Beshears and his grandfather, Michael Beshears.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 9th and March 10th at 10 a.m. at Boone Funeral Home on Washington Avenue.

Funeral services will be held on March 10th at 11 a.m. at Boone Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

