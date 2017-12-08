Home Indiana Evansville Funeral Services Set For Baby, Toddler Killed In Deadly Evansville Crash December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The funeral services are set for two children who were killed in a deadly crash in Evansville. Visitation for Two-year-old Princess Nyeela Carter and seven-month-old Prince Nolan Carter are Friday, December 8th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church.

On November 29th, 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland was involved in a police pursuit when he slammed into a car that Princess and Prince were inside of, killing both children.

Their parents, Janae Carter and Terrence Barker, sustained injuries in the collision. Barker is still in critical condition.

McFarland was also injured in the crash and remains in the hospital.

The two children leave behind their parents, grandma Sara and Papa Dwayne Johnson and grandparents Kent Carter and Timothy and Geneva G. Hicks Barker, aunts and uncles, and their extended family.

Funeral services will be held at Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, December 9th at 11 a.m.

