Funeral Services Planned for Sledding Accident Victim

Funeral services are scheduled for a Newburgh teenager who died in a sledding accident on Saturday.

Visitation for Davis Collier is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, from 4:00 to 8:00 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 1811 Lincoln Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 19, at 1:00 at the same location.

Newburgh police say Collier slid into the path of an oncoming car Saturday night, while sledding on French Island Trail, near the Lock and Dam.

The driver, Galina Witte, faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction. No charges have been filed against her directly related to Collier’s death.

The Newburgh Town Council issued a statement saying the safety of citizens and visitors is its highest priority, and members are considering what actions should be taken with regard to sledding at the park.

French Island Trail is closed in the area near the Lock and Dam until further notice.

Full text of Newburgh Town Council Statement:

The Newburgh Town Council and the Town staff are devastated over the tragic accident that took the life of young Davis Collier Saturday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends in this most difficult time. Sledding at the Newburgh Lock and Dam has been a Newburgh tradition for decades. But there is no higher priority of the Newburgh Town Council than the safety of the Town’s citizens and visitors. The Council is investigating the circumstances of the accident and considering what action should be taken with regard to sledding at the park. In the meantime and until further notice, the Council has ordered the closure of French Island Trail to traffic in the vicinity of the park. The Town will also be strictly enforcing closure of the park each night at dark.

