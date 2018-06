Home Illinois Funeral Services Planned for Man who Died in Farming Accident June 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Funeral services are being planned for a man who was shocked to death in Ellery, Illinois, near Albion on Monday.

According to our media partner WFIW, 61-year-old farmer Steve Brooks died when he was connecting a hose to a field sprayer.

One of the booms came in contact with a power line, which shocked Brooks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Services are expected to take place at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield.

