Funeral Services for Henderson Crash Victim Announced

Funeral Services for Alexander Knoebel , the man killed in an accident in Henderson, have been announced.

Knoebel was killed on August 22nd when his pick-up truck crossed several lanes of traffic and crashed head on into a FedEx semi tractor trailer.

Visitation will be from Noon to 6:00PM on August 26th from 8:00AM until 11:00AM August 27th at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 5:00PM August 26th.

Services will be at Noon August 27th at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, located at 511 2nd St, Henderson. Father J. Edward Bradley will officiate, and the burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in memory of Knoebel’s best friend, Austin Mayfield.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

Online condolences can be made by clicking here.

