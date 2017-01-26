Home Illinois Funeral Service Set for Woman Killed in Darmstadt Domestic Assault January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

Funeral services are announced for a woman killed in a reported domestic assault in Darmstadt Monday morning. Sherry Loehrlein died from a gunshot wound after a reported domestic assault at her home on Shillington Drive.

Clinton Loehrlein is accused of shooting and stabbing Sherry and their two daughters. Her two daughters were taken to Deaconess for their injuries. Clinton Loehrlein is still in the hospital being treated for self-inflicted stab wounds. He faces murder charges, resisting law enforcement, and aggravated battery.

Visitation for Sherry Loehrlein will be Saturday, January 28th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at Short Funeral Home at 2 p.m. in Mt. Carmel. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences can be made online at Sherry Loehrlein Guest Book.

Comments

comments