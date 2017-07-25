44News | Evansville, IN

Funeral Service Set for Seth Fulkerson

July 25th, 2017 Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky

The funeral for a five-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend is set for this Thursday.

Visitation for Seth Fulkerson will start at 10 a.m. at the Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with the funeral service to follow.

Fulkerson was swimming at Burdette Park in Evansville with his family Saturday when another child found him unconscious in the pool.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says he died as a result of drowning but they are still investigating if any medical issues contributed to his death.

