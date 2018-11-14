Funeral Service Held For Sgt. Drew Watters

The Evansville community comes together to pay tribute to a soldier who died earlier this month. Sergeant Drew Watters died during a training exercise on an army base in Washington State and today loved ones gathered to say goodbye.

Sergeant Drew Watters’ memory is honored a day before his 24th birthday. Sgt. Drew Watters was remembered as a hometown hero.

“Many of you knew Drew as a classmate. Many of you knew Drew as an athlete,” says Scott Richardson, Drew Watters father. “Some of you knew him as a soldier. Hopefully all of us knew him as a friend.”

“Drew was always the most energetic and loud and funny person in the room, but he was also the most caring and loving person in the room and I think that’s, all the people that showed up today, I mean that showed because everybody loved to be around Drew,” says Logan Mullen, Drew’s high school friend.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral service celebrating Watters. They’re remembering Watters as a great husband, father, friend, teammate, and soldier. Two months ago, he and his wife became parents to a baby boy.

He graduated from North High School in 2013 where he was a well-known and well liked student-athlete. Soon after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

As a Specialist, Watters was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington where he became a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team-7th Infantry Division.

Family and friends say he will be missed.

“This whole experience I think speaks volumes to our community in Evansville and we’ve really seen the community come together to support one of their own,” says Mitchell Stevens, Drew’s high school friend. “It really gives me the chills because that’s exactly how Drew would want it.”

“God decided to draft him last Sunday,” says Richardson. “Maybe he needed a new linebacker, maybe he needed a new Sergeant, maybe he needed a best friend. I guarantee you Drew could check the box on any of those roles.”

Sgt. Watters will be buried at the Sunset Memorial Park, but his family has not yet set a date for that service.

