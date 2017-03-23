44News | Evansville, IN

Funeral Plans Set for Caleb Poehlein

March 23rd, 2017 Indiana

Funeral plans have been made for Caleb Poehlein.

The 14-year-old died Tuesday in an ATV crash in Pike County.

Visitation and services will take place Saturday at Petersburg Gospel Center, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. and the burial will be at New Veale Creek Cemetery in Washington.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Pike Central Middle School at 7:30 Friday evening.

Condolences can be sent to the family online at Ed Lee Mortuary.

