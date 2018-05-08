Funeral Plans Announced For Jerry L. Turner

Funeral details have been released for the Owner and Founder of Turnoi’s Pizzeria and Brewery. 75 year old Jerry Turner of Evansville passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Deaconess Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 704 N. First Ave., Evansville, IN 47710 with Father Jay Davidson and Father Ted Tempel celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Browning Funeral Home with sharing of memories beginning at 7:00 PM. Friends may also visit from 9:00 AM until Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Jerry was born on May 10, 1942 in Metropolis, Illinois, the son of Charles and Mary Turner. He graduated from North High School in 1960. Jerry, the founder and owner of Turoni’s Pizza entered the business in 1963. As an icon on North Main, Turoni’s Pizza has expanded over the years. In 1990, he and his wife Judie opened their second location on Evansville’s east side on Weinbach… Avenue. In 1996, they delved into the micro-brewery business as a natural additive to their business “since beer and pizza go hand in hand”. Later, the opening of the Newburgh location has proven the continued success in the Pizza business for Turoni’s. Jerry was a member of North Side Business Association and the Better Business Bureau.

Jerry had a passion for antiques and has traveled the United States to many flea markets in search of a unique additive to his restaurants. As a member of the Catholic faith, Jerry raised his children by setting an example of an upstanding character and awesome work ethic. His presence will be missed by all who love him.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judie (Mattingly) Turner; daughters, Lydia Mueller (Brad) and Terri Calhoun; son, Tom Turner (Jennifer); brother, Jim Turner (Cheryl), all of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Seth Mueller and Katherine Mueller, Jaci Rowland, Laine Turner, Nicholas Calhoun and Chloe Calhoun.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Jerry L. Turner or to send Condolences to the family those can be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.

Comments

comments